Adani Indictment Fits US Pattern Of Targeting Foreign Entities, Says Brahma Chellaney

The allegations made by the US against Adani for alleged bribery "fit a pattern" of targeting foreign figures through extraterritorial charges, according to author and commentator Brahma Chellaney.

"Before Hasina's fall, the US imposed sanctions on an ex-army chief for alleged corruption in Bangladesh (not US)," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The comment by Chellaney comes a day after Adani Group has firmly rejected allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against its directors, describing them as "baseless" and categorically denying any wrongdoing.