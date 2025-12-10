Adani Group's Gautam Adani Meets Satya Nadella To Discuss AI Innovation

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday announced plans to invest USD 17.5 billion in India to help build infrastructure and sovereign capabilities for the country's AI-first future, marking the third major AI-driven investment in the country in the past two months.

Microsoft said that the $ 17.5 billion (around Rs 1.58 lakh crore) investment builds on the $ 3 billion (around Rs 26,955 crore) funding announced earlier this year, which the company is on track to spend by the end of CY (calendar year) 2026.

The announcement follows Nadella’s meeting with Modi, ahead of the Microsoft India AI tour.

On October 14, Google announced plans to invest $15 billion over the next five years to set up an AI hub in India, which will include the country's largest data centre in partnership with Adani Group.

In May 2023, Amazon announced plans to invest $12.7 billion in India by 2030 into its local cloud and AI infrastructure across Telangana and Maharashtra. The company has already invested $3.7 billion between 2016 and 22 in India.

Microsoft has doubled its commitment on developing AI-skilled talent in India to 20 million by 2030 from 10 million it planned earlier.

NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.