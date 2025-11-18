Adani Group Unveils Heartwarming Airport Film: 'Aapke Safar Ke Humsafar'
Building on the success of previous films in the series, the Adani Group continues to move beyond statistics and scale, focusing on stories that aim to touch hearts and inspire.
The Adani Group on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest film, “Aapke Safar Ke Humsafar”, under the #HumKarkeDikhateHain platform.
This narrative-driven film shines a spotlight on the transformative power of human connection and world-class service at Adani Airports, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to making every journey memorable, the release stated.
“All our brand campaigns show how the Adani group’s Hum Karke Dikhate Hain spirit touches people and communities across the nation, through our wide spectrum of infrastructure businesses. Our airports open the world to Indians and open India to the world. Our latest film is a reflection of our aspiration to make the travel of everyone who walks through our airports, magical and memorable," Ajay Kakar, Head – Corporate Branding, Adani Group, said.
Building on the success of previous films in the series, the Adani Group continues to move beyond statistics and scale, focusing on stories that aim to touch hearts and inspire.
"“Aapke Safar Ke Humsafar” exemplifies the Group’s philosophy that demonstrates how infrastructure can be a catalyst for meaningful change and emotional connection" the release said.
In our actions sit the promises we make. Promises to open new skies, promises to carry your dreams across horizons, and promises to hold your hand while you soar. Aapke safar mein humsafar ban jaate hain. New skies are here!— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 18, 2025
Hum Karke Dikhate Hain!#AdaniHKKDHâ¦ pic.twitter.com/nH6G3PsHvy
“The Adani HKKDH series shines a light on how the Adani Group is touching lives and creating lasting change across India. This airport story continues that journey, showcasing how Adani Airports are setting world-class benchmarks in travel and infrastructure, while keeping people and communities at heart. We are proud to partner this brand journey. And we also wish to remember with deep gratitude our dear Piyush, who guided this project with his characteristic warmth and clarity at every step as it took shape," Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs Ogilvy India said.
“Aapke Safar Ke Humsafar” stands among the last creative works personally supervised by Late Piyush Pandey, whose passing in October 2025 "left the world bereft of a creative genius and mentor," the release said.
"We honour his enduring legacy; his warmth, wisdom, and belief in human-first storytelling, which shall continue to guide this campaign," it added.
Set in the bustling environment of an Adani Airport, “Aapke Safar Ke Humsafar” follows a senior couple embarking on their first international journey.
Overwhelmed by the scale and unfamiliarity of the airport, they rely on a “parchi”, a handwritten note, from their son for guidance.
When the note is lost, anxiety sets in; until an Adani Airport associate steps in, provides wheelchair assistance, guides them through the duty-free shopping area, offers lounge comfort, and provides a smooth escort to the boarding gate.
The film captures how Adani Airports go beyond infrastructure, becoming true companions in every traveler’s journey. The story culminates in a moment of gratitude, underscored by the campaign’s signature message: “Sirf world class airports nahi chalate hain… aapke safar mein humsafar ban jaate hain. Adani. Hum karke dikhate hain.” (We don't just run world-class airports… We become companions on your journey. Adani. We make it happen.)
National Film Award and Filmfare Award winning director Shoojit Sircar, with a celebrated body of work in Hindi films, such as Piku, Vicky Donor and Sardar Udham Singh, brought this film to life. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the film carries special emotional significance for the Group.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.