Adani Group Unveils Heartwarming Airport Film: 'Aapke Safar Ke Humsafar'

The Adani Group on Tuesday announced the launch of its latest film, “Aapke Safar Ke Humsafar”, under the #HumKarkeDikhateHain platform.

This narrative-driven film shines a spotlight on the transformative power of human connection and world-class service at Adani Airports, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to making every journey memorable, the release stated.

“All our brand campaigns show how the Adani group’s Hum Karke Dikhate Hain spirit touches people and communities across the nation, through our wide spectrum of infrastructure businesses. Our airports open the world to Indians and open India to the world. Our latest film is a reflection of our aspiration to make the travel of everyone who walks through our airports, magical and memorable," Ajay Kakar, Head – Corporate Branding, Adani Group, said.

Building on the success of previous films in the series, the Adani Group continues to move beyond statistics and scale, focusing on stories that aim to touch hearts and inspire.

"“Aapke Safar Ke Humsafar” exemplifies the Group’s philosophy that demonstrates how infrastructure can be a catalyst for meaningful change and emotional connection" the release said.