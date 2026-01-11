Adani Group To Invest Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Over Next Five Years In Kutch, Says Karan Adani

The Adani Group will be investing Rs 1.5 lakh crore in Kutch over the next five years, announced Karan Adani, the managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., while speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot on Sunday.

"Gujarat is where our journey began and Gujarat is where our long-term commitment remains anchored. Building on this foundation, the Adani Group commits to invest 1.5 lakh crore over the next five years in the region of Kutch," he said.

"We will complete our Khavda project and commission the full 37 gigawatt of capacity by 2030. And we will also double our port capacity at Mundra in the next 10 years," the senior Adani Group official added.

These investments, Karan Adani pointed out, aligns with India's national priorities, including employment generation, industrial competitiveness, sustainability, and long-term resilience. As India advances towards Viksit Bharat 2047, Gujarat will remain a cornerstone of this national transformation, he added.

The region of Kutch, which was once remote, is now a key industrial, logistical and energy hub of the country, he said. "For Adani Group, Mundra is our karmabhoomi. It is not only India's largest commercial port and a fully integrated multimodal logistics gateway, but also home to India's largest copper smelter plant, a coal-to-PVC complex, and a solar manufacturing complex."

At Khavda, the Adani Group is developing the world's largest renewable energy park with 37 gigawatts of capacity, he pointed out." This is not just an energy project. It is India's statement to the world that economic growth, climate responsibility and energy security can move forward together."