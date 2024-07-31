Adani Group To Invest Over $2 Billion In Vietnam’s Lien Chieu Port

Adani Group is set to invest over $2 billion in Lien Chieu port, in Vietnam's coastal city of Danang, according to a statement on the Vietnamese government’s website.

Group Chairman Gautam Adani discussed the investment with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh when they met in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Chinh arrived in Delhi late Tuesday for a three-day state visit aimed at strengthening longstanding ties between Vietnam and India.

The Adani Group has proposed a comprehensive investment plan to develop a complete logistics ecosystem in Danang. Additionally, the group plans to invest approximately $2.8 billion in the Vinh Tan 3 Thermal Power project in Binh Thuan. The group also intends to collaborate with Vietnamese partners in aviation and logistics, including the construction of the second phase of Long Thanh airport and Chu Lai airport.