Adani Group To Hold Investor Roadshows In London, Paris Next Week

The Adani Group will hold non-deal roadshows between Jan. 15 and 18, as part of its fundraising efforts to support mega investment plans.

The non-deal roadshow—private meetings between management and institutional investors—will be organised by American investment bank Jefferies.

It will involve in-person interactions with institutional investors in London and Paris, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The Adani Group portfolio companies will be investing $100 billion over the next decade to achieve its energy transition plans and meet the environmental, social, and corporate governance goals.

The Adani Group has set a target to become net-zero by 2050 or earlier for five of its portfolio companies—Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Ambuja Cements Ltd.

The group has secured the backing of institutional investors, including Rajiv Jain-led GQG Partners.

The U.S. government-backed International Development Finance Corp. has also announced a $553-million investment in Adani Ports' deep-water container terminal project in Colombo.