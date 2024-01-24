Adani Group To Build, Manage Airports In Nepal

The Adani Group plans to invest in the construction of a new airport near the India-Nepal border and take over the management of two key airports, news agency IANS reported, quoting a senior Nepali minister.

"Gautam Adani had proposed to invest in Nepal, particularly in energy and airport management sectors," Nepal Finance Minister Ram Sharan Mahat said, after having met the Adani Group Chairman in Gujarat, during his visit for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit this month.

Adani plans to take over the management of the Bhairawaha International Airport and Tribhuwan International Airport, among others, the report said.

The minister has also invited the billionaire to participate in the upcoming Nepal Investment Summit in April.