Adani Group To Build, Manage Airports In Nepal
Adani plans to invest in the construction of the new airport near India-Nepal border and taking over the management of the Bhairawaha International Airport and Tribhuwan International Airport.
The Adani Group plans to invest in the construction of a new airport near the India-Nepal border and take over the management of two key airports, news agency IANS reported, quoting a senior Nepali minister.
"Gautam Adani had proposed to invest in Nepal, particularly in energy and airport management sectors," Nepal Finance Minister Ram Sharan Mahat said, after having met the Adani Group Chairman in Gujarat, during his visit for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit this month.
Adani plans to take over the management of the Bhairawaha International Airport and Tribhuwan International Airport, among others, the report said.
The minister has also invited the billionaire to participate in the upcoming Nepal Investment Summit in April.
Nepal has recently built two international airports in Bhairawaha and Pokhara, but they have failed to conduct regular flights after India refused to provide air space for Nepali flights to operate as both had links to Chinese entities.
Mahat said that Adani had expressed his intent to expand and operate the Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu, taking management of the Bhairawaha International Airport and construction of the Nijgadh International Airport in Bara.
"A team of Adani Group had recently visited Kathmandu and held talks with Director General of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Pradip Adhikari and discussed the possibility of investing in Nepal’s airport sector," Mahat said.
Nepal’s Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati said that the government is studying to prepare a package to run all three international airports and construction of the new airport in Nijgadh, according to the IANS report.
The ports-to-edible oils conglomerate operates airports in India through its subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. An entry into Nepal will be the first by the company outside of India.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.