Adani Group Sees Strong June Quarter Earnings Driven By Emerging Businesses

The Adani Group companies reported strong first-quarter performance driven by growth in their emerging businesses, including solar and wind manufacturing, airports, and roads.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024–25 surged by 50.1% to Rs 10,279 crore on a year-on-year basis, the group said in a statement on Monday. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, was up 32.9% year-on-year to Rs 22,570 crore.

These fast-growing businesses now contribute 13.3% to the portfolio-level Ebitda, up from 7.2% a year ago.

The first quarter Ebitda for the core infrastructure businesses—utility, transport, and infra businesses under Adani Enterprises Ltd.—rose 41.6% compared to the previous year, accounting for 84% of total Ebitda.

The group attributed the expansive yet resilient growth to Adani's strategic focus on its infrastructure platform, which offers high stability and predictability.

The group market has made significant progress in terms of leverage. As of March 31, 2024, the net debt to Ebitda was at a multi-year low of 2.2 times.