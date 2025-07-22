Adani Group Seeks CCI Approval To Acquire Jaiprakash Associates

Billionaire Gautam Adani-promoted Adani group on Tuesday sought approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd.

The development came after Adani group reportedly made an unconditional bid for debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. which is undergoing corporate insolvency resolution process.

"The proposed combination relates to the acquisition of up to 100% of the shareholding of the target (Jaiprakash Associates Ltd) by the acquirers (Adani Enterprises Ltd and Adani Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Ltd) or any other entity forming part of the Adani Group," according to a notice filed with the CCI.

Adani Enterprises Ltd. is the flagship company of Gujarat-based Adani group. JAL is an infrastructure conglomerate with interests in engineering and construction, cement, power, real estate, and hospitality.

In a notice to CCI, AEL, Adani Infrastructure and Developers and JAL have said the 'proposed combination does not raise competition concerns in any plausible relevant market and therefore, the relevant market delineations may be left open.

They have also identified certain potential vertical linkages regarding products/services such as limestone, fly ash, clinker, coal management services, ready mix concrete and provision of construction activities, which are linked to the market for manufacture of cement.

"These vertical linkages do not give rise to any competition concerns," the notice stated.

Last month, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd also submitted a notice and sought clearance from the fair trade regulator CCI to acquire 100% stake in JAL, including its assets and proportionate shareholding in its subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures.

Earlier, lenders of JAL have turned down Jaypee Infratech's request to accept its resolution plan to acquire the bankrupt diversified company.