Dharavi Redevelopment Company Says Project Awarded Through Fair Bidding, Didn't Get Special Benefits

The Dharavi project was awarded to the Adani Group through a fair, open, internationally competitive bidding process, the conglomerate said, rejecting claims of getting "special benefits".

The finalised tender conditions, including the obligations and incentives, which were known to all the bidders, have not been changed for the awardee post the tendering process, spokesperson of Dharavi Redevelopment Project said in a statement.

"Hence, it is wrong to claim that any special benefits have been given to the awardee".

It is important to note that the tender conditions were finalised during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which demitted office at the end of June 2022, the group said.