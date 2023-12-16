Dharavi Redevelopment Company Says Project Awarded Through Fair Bidding, Didn't Get Special Benefits
It is important to note that the tender conditions were finalised during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the group said.
The Dharavi project was awarded to the Adani Group through a fair, open, internationally competitive bidding process, the conglomerate said, rejecting claims of getting "special benefits".
The finalised tender conditions, including the obligations and incentives, which were known to all the bidders, have not been changed for the awardee post the tendering process, spokesperson of Dharavi Redevelopment Project said in a statement.
"Hence, it is wrong to claim that any special benefits have been given to the awardee".
It is important to note that the tender conditions were finalised during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which demitted office at the end of June 2022, the group said.
The statement added it is "unfortunate that a concerted effort" is being made to disseminate misinformation about certain aspects of the project and it is reiterated that all eligible tenement holders will be provided with key-to-key solution, which means they will move into their new homes in Dharavi itself.
"As per the tender conditions, even ineligible tenement holders will be provided accommodation under the Rental Housing Policy. The tender provisions also ensure that eligible residential tenements will receive 17% more area than other SRA projects in Mumbai," the statement said.
Generation and usage of Transferable Development Rights are as per the tender conditions and fully compliant with the relevant laws. Moreover, the resettlement of Dharavikars is not affected by TDR.
Also, the TDR from the project will be managed and monitored transparently through a specially created portal by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai and the Government of Maharashtra, it said.
The Government of Maharashtra has an entered into an 99-year lease agreement with the Indian Railways and then it will be sub leased on 30 years+30 years basis like any other government land in Mumbai to the housing societies, the statement added.
"There is no change in this policy for Dharavi Redevelopment Project".
The Adani Group has taken up the challenge and the responsibility of transforming Dharavi with all the above facilities. There is no gainsaying the fact that a transformational project like Dharavi needs support from all stakeholders, including from political parties cutting across ideologies and differences, the spokesperson of Dharavi Redevelopment Project said.
"This is a historic opportunity to build a new, state-of-the-art Dharavi which reflects the hopes and aspirations of Dharavikars".
Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group company.