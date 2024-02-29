NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAdani Group Reports Record Quarterly Ebitda Growth Of 63.6%
Adani Group Reports Record Quarterly Ebitda Growth Of 63.6%

The 12-month Ebitda stood at Rs 78,823 crore, which is 37.8% higher than the FY23 Ebitda.

29 Feb 2024, 06:51 PM IST
NDTV Profit
(Source: Adani Group website)

Adani Group reported a record quarterly Ebitda growth of 63.6% year-on-year, driven by its core infrastructure business.

The 12-month Ebitda stood at Rs 78,823 crore, which is 37.8% higher than the FY23 Ebitda, a press release on Thursday said. The core infrastructure platform generated Rs 66,208 crore Ebitda over the last 12 months, a 35.4% YoY jump.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

