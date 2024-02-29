ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Group Reports Record Quarterly Ebitda Growth Of 63.6%
The 12-month Ebitda stood at Rs 78,823 crore, which is 37.8% higher than the FY23 Ebitda.
Adani Group reported a record quarterly Ebitda growth of 63.6% year-on-year, driven by its core infrastructure business.The 12-month Ebitda stood at Rs 78,823 crore, which is 37.8% higher than the FY23 Ebitda, a press release on Thursday said. The core infrastructure platform generated Rs 66,208 crore Ebitda over the last 12 months, a 35.4% YoY jump.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.
