Promoter Group And GQG Partners Increase Stake In Adani Group

Promoter group entities and GQG Partners have raised their stakes in Adani Group companies during the September quarter, according to the latest shareholding data. Adani Group promoters increased their stakes in three listed entities, namely Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., and Adani Power Ltd., while reducing their stake in Ambuja Cements. Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

Promoter and promoter group reduced their stake in Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. from 74.94% to 69.94%. Additionally, their stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd. decreased from 70.33% to 67.57%.

The stake of promoter and promoter group increased in Adani Enterprises Ltd. from 74.72 to 74.89%, while in Adani Green Energy Ltd., promoter holdings rose from 57.52% to 60.94%, and its holdings in Adani Power increased from 72.71% to 74.96%.