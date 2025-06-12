Adani Group Prepares Massive $100 Billion Capex Plan

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is preparing an ambitious $100 billion capital expenditure plan to be actioned over the next six years. This is the largest capex plan by any private group ever in India, said Jugshinder (Robbie) Singh, group Chief Financial Officer of Adani Group.

"We are not talking about acquisitions here; this is all greenfield on-ground capex..." We will ramp up our organisation significantly. "We want to take our investment to Rs 1.5-1.6 lakh crore every year (from Rs 1.1-1.2 lakh crore last year)," Singh said in an exclusive interview.

The capex is planned for three crucial sectors, where the energy business will take up 83-85% of the planned investments, according to the Adani Group CFO. About 10% of this capex will go into construction materials, and 6-7% will be toward the mining and metal business, Singh said.

Of the energy investments, a majority will go toward developing renewable energy capacity and storage. This investment will increase the group's renewable capacity and storage by seven times. The conventional energy capacity will also double, Singh said.

As of March 2025, Adani Green Energy's operational capacity stood at 14.2 GW, according to the company's investor presentation. Adani Power, the conventional energy company under the group, had a capacity of 16.54 GW as of March.