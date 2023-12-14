Adani Group Plans To Invest Rs 8,700 Crore In Bihar, Guarantees Quarterly Updates
Adani Group plans to increase its investments by 10-fold to Rs 8,700 crore in Bihar, creating 10,000 direct and indirect jobs across agri-logistics, gas distribution, cement and smart metering sectors, according to Pranav Adani.
The group gives a "guarantee" to monitor the progress of these projects and provide updates on milestones every quarter, Adani said while speaking at Bihar Business Connect 2023.
The group's existing investment of Rs 850 crore in warehousing silos has generated employment for 3,000, said Adani, who is director on the board of flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. and managing director (agro, oil & gas) at the conglomerate.
Adani's Bihar Investment Plans
Warehousing
The group will invest Rs 1,200 crore to expand warehousing capacity from 1 lakh square feet to 65 lakh square feet in the state. One big godown will come up in Patna, employing 2,000 people, Adani said.
Investments worth Rs 900 crore are already underway in Purnia, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Kishanganj and Araria to increase silo storage from 1.5 lakh metric tonnes to 2.75 lakh metric tonnes. This too is expected to generate employment for 2,000 people.
City Gas Distribution
The group plans to expand its existing city gas distribution network in Gaya and Nalanda with an investment of Rs 200 crore. Compressed bio gas and EV charging stations, with an employment potential of 1,500, are also under discussion, he said.
Food Processing
The group wants to bring Adani Wilmar to Bihar, Adani said. It plans to start with flour mill, RFM plant, solvent extraction plant, cogeneration and a paddy processing plant in Sasaram, Rohtas. That would entail total investment of Rs 800 crore.
Cement Manufacturing
Adani Group has chalked out Rs 2,500 crore worth of investments for manufacturing cement in Warisaliganj and Mahuwal. The target is 10 million tonnes a year production, providing direct or indirect employment to 3,000 people.
Smart Meters
The group also plans to invest in smart meter manufacturing. It will install 28 lakh smart meters in Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj, Vaishali and Samastipur at an investment of Rs 3,100 crore and generating employment for 2,000 people.
Adani lauded the Nitish Kumar government's focus on ease of doing business, single-point clearance and land at reasonable rates focus is aiding development in Bihar.
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.