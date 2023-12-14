Adani Group Plans To Invest Rs 8,700 Crore In Bihar, Guarantees Quarterly Updates

Adani Group plans to increase its investments by 10-fold to Rs 8,700 crore in Bihar, creating 10,000 direct and indirect jobs across agri-logistics, gas distribution, cement and smart metering sectors, according to Pranav Adani.

The group gives a "guarantee" to monitor the progress of these projects and provide updates on milestones every quarter, Adani said while speaking at Bihar Business Connect 2023.

The group's existing investment of Rs 850 crore in warehousing silos has generated employment for 3,000, said Adani, who is director on the board of flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. and managing director (agro, oil & gas) at the conglomerate.