Adani Group May Bring Down Promoter Stake In Companies, But Will Hold Majority

Adani Group will likely bring down its holding in the companies it promotes, as many of them mature. In an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit, Jugshinder (Robbie) Singh, group Chief Financial Officer, said that Adani Group would focus that capital on companies where it intends to invest 100% of the risk capital needed.

"Today, on average, we own 69% of the portfolio. It is likely that in the future we may end up owning 60-65%. "This will likely happen in five to six years," Singh said.

He cited the example of Adani Power, which is set to mature and become more stable over the next few years. The promoter shareholding in the company is close to 75% as of March 2025.

"At that point in time there is no need for us to hold 70% of the business. There would be other investors more suited to that equity," Singh said. "They would still want us to hold the majority, which we will."