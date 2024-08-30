Adani Group Invested Rs 70,000 Crore in Rajasthan, Creating 37,000 Jobs: Karan Adani

He provided details on the group’s contributions in the state and highlighted the commissioning of a 5-gigawatt solar park with an investment of Rs 30,000 crore, which marks a major advancement in the state's renewable energy sector.

Additionally, Adani Group has invested Rs 15,000 crore in establishing three cement plants, further boosting the industrial landscape of Rajasthan. In the energy sector, Rs 8,000 crore has been allocated to develop a thermal power generation facility in Kawai, aiming to strengthen the state's energy infrastructure. The development of Jaipur International Airport has also seen considerable investment from the Adani Group, Karan Adani said.

Beyond these projects, the Adani Foundation has been actively involved in promoting sustainable livelihoods, climate action, community development, health, education, and nutrition. Their initiatives cover 239 villages and impact approximately 3.35 lakh people. Karan Adani announced that the group will soon sign new MoUs focussing on renewable energy, cement expansion, and further development of the airport.