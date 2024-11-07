Adani Group Increases Philanthropy By 16% in 2024, Focusing On Education And Healthcare

Gautam Adani & family, representing the Adani Group, have made a significant philanthropic contribution of Rs 330 crore in the financial year 2024, securing the fifth position in the prestigious EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024. This marks a 16% increase in their charitable donations compared to the previous year, underscoring the Adani Group's deepened commitment to social causes.

The bulk of these donations have been directed through the Adani Foundation, with a primary focus on education, skill development, and community health programs.

Earlier in 2022, Gautam Adani donated Rs 60,000 crore on the occasion of his 60th birthday and the 100th birth anniversary of his father, Shantilal Adani. The pledge was aimed at addressing long-term social needs in India, with a commitment to invest in healthcare, education, and skill development to help build a more equitable, future-ready India.