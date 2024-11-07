Adani Group Increases Philanthropy By 16% in 2024, Focusing On Education And Healthcare
The majority of these donations have been channelled through the Adani Foundation, with a principal focus on education, skills development, and community healthcare programmes.
Gautam Adani & family, representing the Adani Group, have made a significant philanthropic contribution of Rs 330 crore in the financial year 2024, securing the fifth position in the prestigious EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024. This marks a 16% increase in their charitable donations compared to the previous year, underscoring the Adani Group's deepened commitment to social causes.
Earlier in 2022, Gautam Adani donated Rs 60,000 crore on the occasion of his 60th birthday and the 100th birth anniversary of his father, Shantilal Adani. The pledge was aimed at addressing long-term social needs in India, with a commitment to invest in healthcare, education, and skill development to help build a more equitable, future-ready India.
Education: The Dominant Cause of Philanthropy in 2024
Education continues to be the most favoured philanthropic cause in India, as reflected in the EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024. The sector accounted for 42% of all philanthropic donations, with a sharp focus on improving access to quality education, building infrastructure, and supporting skill development programs. Shiv Nadar & family remains the largest donor to education, contributing Rs 1,936 crore, followed by the Bajaj family and Kumar Mangalam Birla & family, who also prioritise education in their charitable efforts.
For the Adani Group, education remains a central pillar as well, with Rs 330 crore in donations this year channeled towards educational institutions, scholarships, and infrastructure development projects, among other causes. Their efforts include building schools, providing scholarships to underprivileged students, and partnering with local governments to enhance educational facilities in rural India.
Gautam Adani and his family earlier secured the top spot on the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, with a combined wealth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore. This marks the 13th edition of the list, which ranks the wealthiest Indians globally.