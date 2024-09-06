Adani Group Forays Into Semiconductors With $10 Billion Outlay In Maharashtra

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAdani Group Forays Into Semiconductors With $10 Billion Outlay In Maharashtra
The chip manufacturing plant by the Adani Group and Israel's Tower Semiconductor is set to generate over 5,000 employment opportunities.

06 Sep 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group. (Source: Company)

Billionaire Gautam Adani has set sight on chip manufacturing and will set up a plant by partnering with Israel's Tower Semiconductor Ltd. with a total investment of $10 Billion (approximately Rs 83,947 crore).

Tower Semiconductor, along with the Adani Group, will set up a plant at Panvel in Maharashtra that will manufacture analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Phase 1 of the investment will entail an investment of Rs 58,763 crore followed by a Rs 25,184 crore outlay in Phase 2. The plant will have a capacity to produce 40,000 wafers per month in Phase 1 which will expand to 80,000 wafers per month after the second phase.

The chip manufacturing plant by the Adani Group and Israel's Tower Semiconductor is set to generate over 5,000 employment opportunities, the Deputy Chief Minister said.

This investment is part of the efforts to reshape Maharashtra's industrial landscape. The Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has approved a series of substantial investments, totaling over Rs 1.20 lakh crore.

(Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company)

