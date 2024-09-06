Adani Group Forays Into Semiconductors With $10 Billion Outlay In Maharashtra

Billionaire Gautam Adani has set sight on chip manufacturing and will set up a plant by partnering with Israel's Tower Semiconductor Ltd. with a total investment of $10 Billion (approximately Rs 83,947 crore).

Tower Semiconductor, along with the Adani Group, will set up a plant at Panvel in Maharashtra that will manufacture analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in a post on X.

Phase 1 of the investment will entail an investment of Rs 58,763 crore followed by a Rs 25,184 crore outlay in Phase 2. The plant will have a capacity to produce 40,000 wafers per month in Phase 1 which will expand to 80,000 wafers per month after the second phase.