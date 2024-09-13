Adani Group Featured In TIME's List Of World's Best Companies Of 2024

The Adani Group has been recognized in TIME's prestigious list of the World's Best Companies for 2024, prepared in collaboration with Statista, a leading global industry ranking and statistics portal.

The recognition showcases Adani Group's commitment to employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability.

The recognition serves as a further validation of the Adani Group's ongoing efforts to push boundaries and achieve excellence across its diverse businesses.

The World’s Best Companies 2024 list is compiled through a rigorous evaluation across three key dimensions—employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability.

Employee satisfaction is gauged through surveys involving around 1,70,000 participants across more than 50 countries, focusing on recommendations, work conditions, salary, equality, and company image.

Revenue growth is assessed for companies with revenues surpassing $100 million in 2023, with a focus on growth from 2021 to 2023. Sustainability is evaluated based on standardised ESG KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted research.

Notably, eight out of the eleven listed companies from the Adani Group's portfolio were included in this evaluation, reflecting a comprehensive performance across the group. The remaining three listed companies are subsidiaries of these.

The recognised companies are Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Adani Wilmar Ltd.