Adani Group Expands Airport Lounge Presence With Semolina Kitchens Stake Acquisition

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Adani Group, has successfully acquired a 50.02% stake in Semolina Kitchens Pvt., enhancing its footprint in the airport lounge and food service sector. The acquisition was completed on Oct. 14, 2024, as confirmed by the company on Oct. 15.

Semolina Kitchens, incorporated in June 2022, specialises in developing and operating food and beverage outlets, including lounges, at airports. The company reported a turnover of Rs 46.24 crore in fiscal 2024, a significant increase from Rs 4.88 crore in the previous year, indicating rapid growth in its operations.

This acquisition aligns with Adani’s plans to expand its offerings in the aviation sector, particularly in enhancing passenger experience through premium lounge services. The move comes as part of the group’s broader strategy to establish itself as a key player in airport infrastructure and hospitality.

The acquisition was made at a cash consideration of Rs 0.05 crore and does not involve any related party transactions, ensuring the deal adheres to market regulations.

AAHL has eight airports in its management and development portfolio, making it is India's largest airport infrastructure company, accounting for 25% of passenger footfalls and 33% of India's air cargo traffic, as per the Adani Group website.