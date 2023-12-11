Adani Group Ebitda Surges Record 47% In First Half To Cross Rs 43,000 Crore
The Gautam Adani-owned group's core-infra businesses grew 52% year-on-year to Rs 37,379 crore.
Adani Group companies' operating profit during the first half of the current financial year rose 47% on an annual basis and surpassed the Ebitda of fiscal 2022.
The group portfolio companies recorded the highest-ever cash and balances at Rs 45,895 crore in the first half, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The group reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 43,688 crore in the April–September period, aided by the growth in core-infrastructure businesses that contributed to 86% of the Ebitda, it said.
The core infrastructure businesses include Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and other infrastructure businesses incubated by Adani Enterprises Ltd., such as green hydrogen integrated manufacturing, airports and roads.
The incubation continues to be a success story, with airports, green hydrogen and other incubating assets emerging strongly and now contributing nearly 8% of the portfolio Ebitda, according to Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer at Adani Group.
The Ebitda growth also outpaced the portfolio's historical five-year compound-annual growth rate trajectory of 26.3%, according to the statement.
Other Highlights
The assets from incubation under Adani Enterprises contribute 8% of the overall Ebitda.
The emerging business of the low-cost green hydrogen integrated manufacturing delivered 212% year-on-year revenue growth and 10x Ebitda growth.
The airports' business witnessed a 29% growth in passengers in the first half, resulting in revenue growth of 42%.
The Ebitda for the cement business more than doubled on a single-digit volume growth.
The renewable business under Adani Green Energy reported an Ebitda growth of 76%, achieving a milestone Ebitda of Rs 8,325 crore or $1 billion for the first time on a trailing 12-month basis.
Adani Ports' domestic cargo volumes exceeded 200 million tonnes for the first time within a six-month period, leading the ports business to grow at over 2 times of the overall cargo volume growth in India.
NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.