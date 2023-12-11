Adani Group Ebitda Surges Record 47% In First Half To Cross Rs 43,000 Crore

Adani Group companies' operating profit during the first half of the current financial year rose 47% on an annual basis and surpassed the Ebitda of fiscal 2022.

The group portfolio companies recorded the highest-ever cash and balances at Rs 45,895 crore in the first half, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The group reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 43,688 crore in the April–September period, aided by the growth in core-infrastructure businesses that contributed to 86% of the Ebitda, it said.

The core infrastructure businesses include Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd., Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and other infrastructure businesses incubated by Adani Enterprises Ltd., such as green hydrogen integrated manufacturing, airports and roads.

The Gautam Adani-owned group's core-infra businesses grew 52% year-on-year to Rs 37,379 crore.

The incubation continues to be a success story, with airports, green hydrogen and other incubating assets emerging strongly and now contributing nearly 8% of the portfolio Ebitda, according to Jugeshinder Singh, chief financial officer at Adani Group.

The Ebitda growth also outpaced the portfolio's historical five-year compound-annual growth rate trajectory of 26.3%, according to the statement.