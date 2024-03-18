Adani Group Denies Media Report Of U.S. Probe Over Bribery Allegations

The Adani Group has denied a Bloomberg report that said U.S. prosecutors have widened their probe on alleged bribery in India, calling it "false".

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. has not received any notice from the U.S. Department of Justice in respect of the allegation referred to in the news article, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. "The company states that the report is false."

The report said investigators are digging into whether an Adani entity, or people linked to the company, were involved in paying officials in India for favourable treatment on an energy project.

In its response to the article, the Adani Group said it is not aware of any investigation against its chairman, and the conglomerate is fully compliant with anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws in India and other countries.