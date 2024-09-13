Adani Group Denies Allegations Of Involvement In Swiss Court Proceedings

The Adani Group on Wednesday has denied allegations of involvement in Swiss court proceedings, describing them as an attempt to damage its reputation and market value. The company reaffirmed its commitment to legal and regulatory compliance.

The company is not involved in any such case, and none of its accounts have been subject to sequestration by any authority, according to a media statement from its spokesperson.

"These allegations are clearly preposterous, irrational, and absurd. We have no hesitation in stating that this is yet another orchestrated and egregious attempt by the same cohorts acting in unison to inflict irreversible damage on our group's reputation and market value," The spokesperson said.

The group further clarified that none of its companies were mentioned in the alleged order, nor has the company received requests for clarification or information from any regulatory body and reiterated that the group's overseas holding structure complies with all relevant laws and is fully transparent.

"The Adani Group remains steadfastly committed to transparency and compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements," the spokesperson said, adding, "We strongly condemn this effort and urge you to refrain from publishing this story. Should you decide to proceed, we request that you include our statement in full."