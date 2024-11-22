Adani Group Debt Well Diversified Between Indian And Foreign Banks, Global Capital Markets

A substantial portion of debt incurred by Adani Group companies comes from domestic banks, and over a quarter of the group's borrowing coming from global banks and capital markets each, according to the credit profile shared by the conglomerate on Friday.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, The ports-to-power conglomerate has a total debt of around Rs 2.58 lakh crore, of which Rs 2.37 lakh crore is long-term debt and the Rs 20,724 crore is working capital debt. Working capital loans are meant to finance a company's day-to-day operations.

Meanwhile, the group holds Rs 53,024 crore cash balance. This includes cash and cash equivalents, bank balances, current investments, market value of marketable securities (non-current investments), balance held as margin money, and deposits for more than 12 months.