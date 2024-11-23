No Airport Contracts In Kenya, Clarifies Adani Group

The Adani Group has clarified its subsidiaries Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. have not entered into any airport contracts in Kenya.

Adani Enterprises has not entered into any binding pact in connection with the airport in Kenya, it said in an exchange filing.

In August 2024, the Adani group flagship company had incorporated a step-down subsidiary in Kenya to upgrade, modernise and manage the airports, the filing said. However, while the company was in discussion with the relevant authority for the said project, till date neither the company nor its subsidiaries have been awarded any airport project in Kenya, it clarified.

Adani Total Gas also clarified that it did not enter into any contract in connection with any airport or transmission line in Kenya.

"Further, the company hereby submits that there is no material impact of the media report on the operations of the company," Adani Enterprises said.