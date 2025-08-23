Adani Group Breaks Ground On Rs 600-Crore Logistics Park In Kochi

The Adani Group on Saturday laid the foundation stone for its first logistics park in Kerala, with Whole-Time Director and Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. Ashwani Gupta calling it a "historic milestone" in the state's industrial journey. The event noted the presence of Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony in Kalamassery, Gupta said the Adani Logistics Park will span 70 acres, cover 1.3 million sq. ft., and involve an investment of over Rs 600 crore. The facility is expected to create 1,500 jobs and support local SMEs as part of its supply chain ecosystem.

"This is a logistics hub built for the world — connecting Kalamassery to global markets and making Kerala an even more attractive trade destination," Gupta said, highlighting the park's advanced design focused on "Talent, Technology and Warehousing."

The project is being developed under the Invest in Kerala programme, with Gupta crediting Vijayan and the state government for creating an investor-friendly environment. "The collaboration between public and private sectors here is not merely functional, it is transformational," he said.

The park will offer a zero-touch digital experience from gate entry to invoicing, ensuring real-time visibility across supply chains. Flipkart has already signed on as a partner, Gupta said, adding that the park will move beyond "box-type facilities" to create tech-driven ecosystems for smart storage and faster delivery.

The Kochi facility strengthens APSEZ's logistics network, which now includes 21 industrial parks across India, with a target to expand to 30 parks and 20 million sq. ft. of capacity by 2030. Gupta positioned the investment as part of the Adani Group's broader multimodal ecosystem in Kerala, which includes the Vizhinjam International Seaport and Trivandrum International Airport.

"As we break ground today, we're laying the foundation for a future where logistics isn't just a backend function — it's a strategic advantage," Gupta said.