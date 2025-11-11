Adani Group Enters Battery Energy Storage Sector With Large-Scale Khavda Project

Adani Group on Tuesday has announced its entry into the battery energy storage systems (BESS) sector with a 1,126 MW / 3,530 MWh project, one of the world’s largest single-location storage installations. The project is scheduled for commissioning by March 2026.

The project will include more than 700 BESS containers at Khavda in Gujarat, home to the world’s largest renewable energy plant. It is designed to store 3,530 MWh of energy, enabling three hours of extended power supply from its 1,126 MW capacity. The facility aims to improve grid reliability, support peak load management, and reduce transmission congestion and solar curtailment.

Adani said the project will use lithium-ion technology integrated with advanced energy management systems to ensure efficient and stable operations. Once operational, it will position the Khavda complex as the world’s largest combined renewable and storage park.