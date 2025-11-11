Adani Group Enters Battery Energy Storage Sector With Large-Scale Khavda Project
Adani Group’s 1,126 MW, 3,530 MWh battery energy storage project at Khavda will enhance grid reliability, support round-the-clock clean power, and advance India’s renewable energy goals.
Adani Group on Tuesday has announced its entry into the battery energy storage systems (BESS) sector with a 1,126 MW / 3,530 MWh project, one of the world’s largest single-location storage installations. The project is scheduled for commissioning by March 2026.
The project will include more than 700 BESS containers at Khavda in Gujarat, home to the world’s largest renewable energy plant. It is designed to store 3,530 MWh of energy, enabling three hours of extended power supply from its 1,126 MW capacity. The facility aims to improve grid reliability, support peak load management, and reduce transmission congestion and solar curtailment.
Adani said the project will use lithium-ion technology integrated with advanced energy management systems to ensure efficient and stable operations. Once operational, it will position the Khavda complex as the world’s largest combined renewable and storage park.
Chairman Gautam Adani said the move strengthens the Group’s commitment to India’s clean energy transition. “Energy storage is the cornerstone of a renewable-powered future,” he said. ““With this historic project, we are not only setting global benchmarks but also reinforcing our commitment to India’s energy independence and sustainability.”
This initiative will enable us to deliver reliable, clean, and affordable energy solutions at scale,” he added.
The company said the initiative aligns with India’s goal of round-the-clock clean energy supply and supports its broader decarbonisation agenda.
Adani Group plans to build on the Khavda project by adding 15 GWh of BESS capacity by March 2027 and expanding to 50 GWh within five years. The expansion will contribute to India’s net-zero targets and strengthen large-scale energy storage infrastructure across the country.