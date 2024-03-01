Adani Group At Its Healthiest In At Least Five Years

The Hindenburg saga seems to be firmly in the past, as the Adani Group is at its healthiest in at least five years.

Over the last 18 months, the cash balance has expanded by over 60%. The net debt to Ebitda ratio has improved to 2.5 times as of Sept. 30, 2023, from 3.8 times in FY22.

The gross debt of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has grown 20% over the past 18 months to Rs 2.26 lakh crore as of Sept. 30, according to an investor presentation, but a surge in cash balances has reduced the net debt of the company.