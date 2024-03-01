Adani Group At Its Healthiest In At Least Five Years

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAdani Group At Its Healthiest In At Least Five Years
The net debt to Ebitda ratio has improved to 2.5 times as on Sept. 30, 2023, from 3.8 times in FY22.

01 Mar 2024, 04:45 PM IST
(Source: NDTV Profit/Vijay Sartape)

The Hindenburg saga seems to be firmly in the past, as the Adani Group is at its healthiest in at least five years.

Over the last 18 months, the cash balance has expanded by over 60%. The net debt to Ebitda ratio has improved to 2.5 times as of Sept. 30, 2023, from 3.8 times in FY22.

The gross debt of the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate has grown 20% over the past 18 months to Rs 2.26 lakh crore as of Sept. 30, according to an investor presentation, but a surge in cash balances has reduced the net debt of the company.

The 18-month period is crucial, as it was in January 2023 that U.S.-based shortseller Hindenburg Research put out a report raising questions on the credit profile of the Adani Group.

There’s positive news on the operational profitability front as well. Adani Group’s Ebitda has clocked a CAGR of 27% over FY19–23. And is projected at seven times FY19 levels by FY27. That’s almost doubling year-on-year.

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

