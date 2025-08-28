Adani Group Appoints Diva, Srushti, And Namrata Adani To Key Leadership Roles

The Adani Group has appointed Namrata, Srushti and Diva Adani in important roles in various businesses as part of a push to diversify its leadership and make it inclusive, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Ahmedabad-based ports-to-power conglomerate has a stated policy of diversity, equity, and inclusion. It aims to have women directors make up at least a fifth of its board.

Srushti Adani, wife of Chairman Gautam Adani's nephew Sagar, has been tasked with leading digital initiatives at Adani Digital Labs under the conglomerate’s airport unit

She is an engineering graduate from the University of California. She founded and led medical equipment manufacturer Wellnest Tech.

The founder's daughter-in-law Diva Adani, will oversee the non-aero business strategies at Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. The company operates a portfolio of eight airports, making it India's largest private airport infrastructure company. These airports account for a significant portion of passenger and cargo traffic in the country.

Diva married Gautam Adani’s youngest son, Jeet Adani earlier this year.

Her involvement will help shape a customer-centric approach to airport management, sources told the news agency.

Before taking on the role at Adani, Diva worked with the group's charitable foundation on its disability program over the past year.

Namrata, the wife of Gautam Adani’s nephew Pranav, is involved with the Adani International School in Ahmedabad. She’s also currently serving as a non-executive director at the Adani Group.