Adani Group And Bombardier Discuss Partnership In Aircraft Services, MRO And Defence

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, met with Bombardier Inc. Chief Executive Officer Eric Martel to explore a transformative partnership focusing on aircraft services, maintenance, repair, overhaul, and defence.

Adani expressed enthusiasm about the discussions, highlighting the potential for synergies in a post on social media platform X. "Together, we are harnessing synergies for a stronger, self-reliant India," he wrote.

India is striving to diminish its dependency on foreign MRO services, which have traditionally posed challenges, such as higher operational costs and longer turnaround times for airlines. Adani emphasised the necessity of developing a robust domestic MRO ecosystem.

Recent government initiatives also aim to facilitate this growth. Last month, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the domestic MRO market could double in value to $4 billion over the next seven years. A uniform 5% GST on aircraft parts and components has been introduced, to incentivise local services.

Adani Defence & Aerospace, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has been making significant strides in the defence and aviation sectors. The company's website says it is commited to bolstering India's military capabilities by implementing cutting-edge defence, aerospace, and security solutions at a global scale. Their goal is to facilitate India's evolution into a hub for world-class and high tech defence manufacturing, in line with the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.

Bombardier, a renowned player in the global aviation landscape, brings extensive expertise in aircraft design and manufacturing. Known for its 'Challenger' and 'Global' aircraft families, the company has established a reputation for innovation and reliability, with its products widely used in both civilian and military operations. It also has experience in providing solutions for special-mission roles