Adani Green's Subsidiary Commissions 250 MW Wind Power Plant In Khavda

With this development, the total operational capacity at Khavda is 2,250 megawatts.

24 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Adani Green Energy)</p></div>
Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s wholly-owned stepdown subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Forty One Ltd., has operationalised a 250 megawatt wind power project in Khavda, Gujarat.

The plant has India’s largest and one of the world’s most powerful on-shore wind turbines, with a 5.2-megawatt capacity, according to an exchange filing. With this development, the total operational capacity at Khavda is 2,250 megawatts.

Adani Green is part of the Adani Group and holds a current project portfolio of 20,434 megawatts.

Shares of Adani Green Ltd. were trading 0.77% higher at Rs 1732.75 apiece, compared to a 0.05% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 11:01 a.m. 

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group company.

