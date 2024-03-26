Adani Green To Reach 45 GW Of Renewable Energy By 2030: Gautam Adani At U.K. Science Museum
The company is building the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, he says.
Adani Green Energy Ltd. is aiming to reach 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani has said.
The 45 GW of renewable energy will be like providing clean energy to almost every house in England, Adani said in his address at Energy Revolution: Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in London.
The free gallery, opened on Tuesday at the museum, explores how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably to urgently decarbonise to limit dangerous climate change, according to a release.
Adani highlighted that the company is building the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat. "It will have a generation capacity of 30 GW of energy, and it is incredibly big," he said. "Its area of 538 square kilometres is more than five times bigger than Paris."
"Energy Revolution was designed by award-winning architects, Unknown Works," the company said in an exchange filing.
A key element of sustainable design was the reuse of redundant shelves from the Science Museum's former object store, it said. "The gallery's carbon footprint has been monitored, and recyclable aluminium was used where possible."
"This gallery is special because it makes us think, dream and wish for change," Adani said in his address. "It shows us how our world, our economy and our own lives can change for the better."
Today is a red-letter day that marks the opening of The Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in London. We are proud of the partnership with the Science Museum, led by Sir Timothy Laurence and Sir Ian Blatchford, that made this stunning gallery a reality.
A filing by the company said that at the centre of the gallery, there is a moving sculpture called Only Breath that signifies the power of nature to inspire technological change. "Radiating outward from the centre are plinths which display vital low-carbon renewable energy technologies for the transition, from nuclear, hydrogen and solar to wind and tidal power, alongside remarkable historic innovations that remind us how major change is possible and that many of the technologies needed to make the low-carbon energy transition already exist."
"The challenges of electrification, energy storage, and supply and demand are also explored, with visitors invited to play interactive games and use models that show how energy can be generated and distributed," it said. "Possible routes to low-carbon transport are featured, as well the decarbonisation of our buildings and construction industries, and visitors can learn about climate modelling and see instruments used to measure climate."
