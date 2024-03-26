Adani Green To Reach 45 GW Of Renewable Energy By 2030: Gautam Adani At U.K. Science Museum

Adani Green Energy Ltd. is aiming to reach 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani has said.

The 45 GW of renewable energy will be like providing clean energy to almost every house in England, Adani said in his address at Energy Revolution: Adani Green Energy Gallery at the Science Museum in London.

The free gallery, opened on Tuesday at the museum, explores how the world can generate and use energy more sustainably to urgently decarbonise to limit dangerous climate change, according to a release.

Adani highlighted that the company is building the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat. "It will have a generation capacity of 30 GW of energy, and it is incredibly big," he said. "Its area of 538 square kilometres is more than five times bigger than Paris."