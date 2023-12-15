Adani 'Green Talks' Backs Five Social Impact Startups
The best way to learn about technology is to immerse oneself in the field of startups, said Gautam Adani.
The Adani Group held the third edition of ‘Green Talks’ and hosted social entrepreneurs to help them develop ideas and bring them to fruition.
Founders of five startups presented their ideas at the event in Ahmedabad on Friday.
‘Green Talks’ is a non-profit, open platform for social enterprises that are bringing about broad transformation to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goals. The previous editions were held in 2021 and 2022.
“Today, the ability of an organisation to learn is its biggest differentiator. And the best way to learn about technology is to immerse oneself in the field of startups," said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.
Among the startups that attended this year’s event were Dveck Mobility Pvt., which has come up with a device that can be bolted on any bicycle to convert it into an EV in minutes.
Haqdarshak, a social impact-focused tech organisation working towards making access to government welfare schemes easy and transparent, also attended.
Other startups included Marut Drones, which makes smart drones that can be used in several farming applications, from seeding to harvesting; ONergy Solar, which is working towards making solar solutions affordable and accessible to all; and PRESPL, which provides green and sustainable biomass solutions.
"The Adani Group welcomes startups to use us as a sandbox to deploy their solutions. Courage is one of the Adani Group’s values and we applaud the courage that youngsters show in setting up startups. The spirit of entrepreneurship is what drives them; this is what India needs. This is why India has so many unicorns, and this is what we need to celebrate," Adani said.
Startups that the Adani Group has earlier worked with include iKure, a healthcare innovator that provided services in the Sundarbans; prosthetics technologist RoboBionics; and Megha Gupta, the founder of dharavimarket.com, a social enterprise focusing on the holistic development of the craftsmen and residents of Dharavi.
Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group company.