Adani 'Green Talks' Backs Five Social Impact Startups

The Adani Group held the third edition of ‘Green Talks’ and hosted social entrepreneurs to help them develop ideas and bring them to fruition.

Founders of five startups presented their ideas at the event in Ahmedabad on Friday.

‘Green Talks’ is a non-profit, open platform for social enterprises that are bringing about broad transformation to accelerate progress towards Sustainable Development Goals. The previous editions were held in 2021 and 2022.