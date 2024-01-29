Adani Green Secures Redemption Of $750 Million Holdco Bond Eight Months Before Maturity

Adani Green Energy Ltd. on Monday announced plans to fully redeem its $750 million 4.375 notes, or Holdco Notes, eight months prior to their maturity on Sept. 9, 2024.

This was possible on receipt of funds under the preferential allotment of Rs 9,350 crore, or $1,125 million, to promoters of Adani Green Energy.

"The outstanding amounts of the Holdco Notes shall be fully secured through cash balances set aside as part of various reserve accounts securing the Holdco Notes, eight months prior to maturity," the company said in a press release. With this, the company has fully defeased the Holdco Notes eight months prior to the maturity date and has further resulted in significant deleveraging in AGEL by way of equity proceeds while continuing to deliver on the growth plans, according to an exchange filing.