Adani Green Energy Ltd., a leading player in India's renewable energy sector, has reported stellar performance for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, marked by substantial capacity expansion and impressive operational achievements.AGEL's operational capacity surged by 31% year-on-year to reach 10,934 megawatts by the end of quarter-ended June, as per an exchange filing. The company successfully operationalised 2,418 megawatts of new solar power plants, including a significant 2,000 megawatts in Khavda and 418 megawatts in Rajasthan. AGEL also operationalised 200 megawatts of new wind power plants in Gujarat.The sale of energy increased by 22% year-on-year, totaling 7,356 million units in the quarter, driven by expanded operational capacity.The company has maintained a steady growth in generation, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 49% over the past four years. Notably, AGEL has consistently exceeded electricity generation commitments under power purchase agreements.AGEL's strong operational performance has been recognised by India Ratings and Research, which upgraded its Long-Term Issuer Rating to 'IND AA-' from 'IND A+', with a 'Stable' outlook. AGEL secured $400 million in debt funding from international banks for solar generation projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat.