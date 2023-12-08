Adani Green Lays Out Plan To Repay $750-Million Bond

Adani Green Energy has laid out its initial plan to repay its $750 million bond due in September 2024.

The company will redeem the notes in full by the due date, it said in a filing to the Singapore stock exchange. The bond’s underwriters will provide a funding letter for $675 million. The filing also lists $75.47 million in restricted reserves.

Adani Green Energy raised $750 million in September 2021 via three-year bullet senior secured debt. The funds were acquired to fund capital expenditure of some of the underlying under-construction projects.

As per the terms of the notes, the bullet payment is due on Sept. 8, 2024, and the company was to provide a refinance plan by Dec. 7, 2023.