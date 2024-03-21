Adani Green Gas Appoints Mukesh Shah As Additional Director

Adani Total Gas Ltd. has appointed Mukesh M. Shah as the additional director (non-executive, independent) for a three-year term.

Mukesh Shah is the founder and managing partner of the firm Mukesh M. Shah and Co., with over 30 years' experience, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

He has commendable knowledge in the diversified fields of audit and assurance, tax and regulatory matters, and transaction advisory services, among others.

Further, he is not related to any director of the company and is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

Shares of Adani Total Gas closed 0.05% lower at Rs 935.50 apiece, compared to a 0.75% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.