Adani Green Energy Tops Energy Intelligence Global Green Utilities Ranking

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has topped the Energy Intelligence’s Annual Global Top 100 Green Utilities Rankings, overtaking utilities from China and Europe, including China’s National Nuclear Corp., Spain’s Acciona and Iberdrola, and Italy’s Enel.

The rankings, published by UK-based Energy Intelligence, assess 100 major power generators that together account for over 35% of global electricity generation capacity. Companies are evaluated based on their renewable energy portfolios and greenhouse gas emissions.

AGEL has an operational renewable energy capacity of 16.7 GW. The company has set a target of 50 GW of renewable capacity by fiscal 2030, which would contribute over 10% of India’s national 500 GW renewable energy target.

Energy Intelligence said the top five utilities in the ranking indicate a shift towards Asia, with Asian companies accounting for half of the top five, while European companies continue to dominate the rest of the top 10. Adani Green is the only Indian company in the top five.

AGEL has featured in the top three of the ranking for the past two years, after placing third in 2024.

Separately, Energy Intelligence reported that carbon dioxide emissions from companies included in the ranking declined 6% last year, compared with a 9% decline in 2023, though still faster than average annual reductions seen over the past decade.