Adani Green Energy To Consider Raising Funds On Dec. 26

Adani Green Energy Ltd. will consider a proposal to raise funds via multiple instruments.

The company's board will meet on Dec. 26 to consider and evaluate a proposal for raising funds by issuing equity shares, convertible securities or any other eligible securities, the company said in its exchange filing on Wednesday.

The trading window shall remain closed with effect from Dec. 21 till 48 hours after the closure of the meeting to be held on Dec. 26, under the code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading.