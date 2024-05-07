Adani Green Energy, Sri Lanka Ink 20-Year Power-Purchase Pact

Adani Green Energy Ltd. and the Sri Lankan government entered a 20-year power-purchase deal to develop two wind power stations in the country's northern provinces of Mannar and Punarin, according to a report by the official news portal. The electricity produced under the project is set at 8.26 cents per kilowatt hour, News.lk reported.

The renewable energy firm of the port-to-power conglomerate had received approval in February last year to install wind power plants in Sri Lanka for $442 million and develop 350-megawatt electricity to the national grid.

In November, Adani Group was also planning $750 million initial investments in the renewable energy segment in the cash-strapped island nation.