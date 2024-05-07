NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAdani Green Energy, Sri Lanka Ink 20-Year Power-Purchase Pact
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Green Energy, Sri Lanka Ink 20-Year Power-Purchase Pact

The renewable energy firm had received approval in February last year to install wind power plants in Sri Lanka for $442 million.

07 May 2024, 01:25 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Adani Inspire building at BKC, Mumbai. (Photographer: Vivek Amare/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Adani Inspire building at BKC, Mumbai. (Photographer: Vivek Amare/NDTV Profit)

Adani Green Energy Ltd. and the Sri Lankan government entered a 20-year power-purchase deal to develop two wind power stations in the country's northern provinces of Mannar and Punarin, according to a report by the official news portal. The electricity produced under the project is set at 8.26 cents per kilowatt hour, News.lk reported.

The renewable energy firm of the port-to-power conglomerate had received approval in February last year to install wind power plants in Sri Lanka for $442 million and develop 350-megawatt electricity to the national grid.

In November, Adani Group was also planning $750 million initial investments in the renewable energy segment in the cash-strapped island nation.

ALSO READ

Lok Sabha Elections: Gautam Adani Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Says India Will Keep Moving Forward

Opinion
Lok Sabha Elections: Gautam Adani Casts Vote In Ahmedabad, Says India Will Keep Moving Forward
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT