Adani Green Energy Reports 16% Increase In Operational Capacity
The company's operational capacity increased following the addition of 700 MW solar-wind hybrid, 304 MW wind and 150 MW solar power plants.
Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s operational capacity increased 16% year-on-year to 8,478 megawatts in the nine months to December 2023.
This was following the addition of 700 MW solar-wind hybrid, 304 MW wind and 150 MW solar power plants, according to the provisional operational update for the nine months of FY24.
Operational Performance
The sale of energy increased 59% year-on-year to 16,293 million units.
Consistently high solar portfolio capacity utilization factor at 24.0% is backed by 99.7% plant availability.
Wind portfolio CUF at 32.2% with 510 basis points improvement year-on-year backed by 95.9% plant availability.
Hybrid portfolio CUF at 41.5% with 750 basis points improvement year-on-year, backed by 99.4% plant availability.
Portfolio Performance – Q3 FY24 YoY
Solar Portfolio: The sale of energy is down by 2%, primarily on account of lower solar irradiation, resulting in lower CUF.
Wind Portfolio: The sale of energy is up 69%, backed by improved plant and grid availability.
Hybrid Portfolio: Sale of energy up by 100% year-on-year, driven by capacity addition and improved CUF
The company is ranked first in the power sector in the latest Crisil ESG Assessment, with an improved score for the second consecutive year.
Adani Green Energy's stock fell as much as 1.17% intraday to Rs 1,675.05 apiece. It was trading 0.82% lower at Rs 1,680.95 apiece, compared to a 0.02% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:59 a.m.
