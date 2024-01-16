Adani Green Energy Reports 16% Increase In Operational Capacity

The company is ranked first in the power sector in the latest Crisil ESG Assessment, with an improved score for the second consecutive year.

Adani Green Energy's stock fell as much as 1.17% intraday to Rs 1,675.05 apiece. It was trading 0.82% lower at Rs 1,680.95 apiece, compared to a 0.02% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:59 a.m.