Adani Green Energy Redeems $750-Million Holdco Notes Due September

Adani Green Energy Ltd. redeemed its $750 million 4.375% Holdco notes due Sept. 8, through a fully funded redemption reserve account maintained since January 2024. The notes were issued in September 2021 to fund AGEL's accelerated growth in the past three years. Its capacity increased more than three-fold—from 3.5 gigawatt to 11.2 GW.

"Now that AGEL has delivered the accelerated growth plan, it is redeeming the notes through cash rather than refinancing," the company said in an exchange filing on Monday.

The Adani Group company said with surplus cash from operating assets augmenting the under-construction projects’ requirement, the company's overall capex program remains fully funded with such operational asset cashflows and the available construction facility pool.