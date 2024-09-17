Adani Green Energy Poised To Grow Over Five Times In Six Years, Says Investec

Adani Green Energy Ltd. is set to achieve a five times increase in its installed capacity, targeting over 50 GW by fiscal 2030, according to Investec. The brokerage initiated coverage on AGEL with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 2,515 per share, implying a potential upside of 30.7% from the current market price.

This growth trajectory mirrors the company's previous performance, having expanded its capacity five times to approximately 11 GW from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2024, the brokerage said.

The company's growth will be predominantly driven by its substantial 30 GW and 11 GW installations in Khavda and Rajasthan, respectively, it said.

The company’s growth strategy is supported by its adoption of cutting-edge technology, which is expected to enhance the capacity utilisation factor significantly. With anticipated CUF levels of 30% for solar, 33% for wind, and 43% for hybrid systems, AGEL is well-positioned to maximise efficiency, Investec said.