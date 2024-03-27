Adani Green Energy Operationalises 180 MW Solar Power Plant In Rajasthan

Adani Green Energy Ltd. has commissioned a 180 MW solar power plant at Devikot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corp. of India.

The solar plant will produce approximately 540 million electricity units annually, powering over 1.1 lakh homes and reducing around 0.39 million tonne of CO2 emissions, according to a press release.

"Next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single axis solar trackers have been deployed to maximise generation through better efficiency of modules and tracking the sun throughout the day," it said.