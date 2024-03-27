Adani Green Energy Operationalises 180 MW Solar Power Plant In Rajasthan
Adani Green Energy Ltd. has commissioned a 180 MW solar power plant at Devikot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The plant has a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Solar Energy Corp. of India.
The solar plant will produce approximately 540 million electricity units annually, powering over 1.1 lakh homes and reducing around 0.39 million tonne of CO2 emissions, according to a press release.
"Next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single axis solar trackers have been deployed to maximise generation through better efficiency of modules and tracking the sun throughout the day," it said.
The plant is equipped with waterless robotic module cleaning systems, enabling water conservation in the barren region of Jaisalmer. The Energy Network Operation Centre, anchored in the secured digital cloud platform, enables real-time monitoring of Adani Green Energy's renewable energy assets, leading to enhanced operational performance, it said.
With the successful commissioning of this plant, Adani Green Energy's operational solar portfolio has increased to 6,243 MW, and the total operational renewable generation capacity to 9,784 MW.
