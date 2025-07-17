Adani Green Energy Among Top-5 Largest Under-30-Led Companies: Hurun India Report

Adani Green Energy has been ranked among the top five largest companies led by individuals under the age of 30, according to the latest Hurun India – Avendus Wealth Under 30 India 2025 report. The recognition highlights the growing influence of young leadership in shaping India’s corporate landscape.

The report places Adani Green Energy Ltd. fourth in terms of employee strength among companies founded or led by individuals under 30, with a workforce of 4,107. The list is topped by Svatantra Microfin (23,289 employees), followed by Ramkrishna Forgings (8,062), and Mrs. Bector’s Food Specialities (6,808). Zepto rounds out the top five with 3,000 employees.

Sagar Adani, who leads Adani Green Energy at the age of 30, has been instrumental in steering the company’s ambitious renewable energy agenda. Under his leadership, the firm has scaled rapidly, contributing significantly to India’s clean energy transition and earning global recognition for its operational excellence.

The Hurun report also sheds light on the funding stages of U30-led ventures, noting that while many are in early growth phases, Adani Green Energy stands out as one of the few listed entities in the cohort. This underscores the maturity and scale the company has achieved under youthful leadership.

The findings reflect a broader trend of young entrepreneurs and executives driving innovation and employment across sectors ranging from finance and manufacturing to food and energy.