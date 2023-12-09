Adani Green Energy Aims To Enhance Renewable Energy Capacity To 45 GW By 2030

Adani Green Energy Ltd. continues to stay on target to increase renewable energy capacity to 45 gigawatts by the year 2030, Chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet on Saturday.

His tweet comes after Mercom Capital Group, in its latest annual global report, ranked the company second among the world's largest solar photovoltaic cell manufacturers.

"This recognition underscores our continued and unwavering commitment as one of the fastest growing renewable energy players in the world and on target to achieving our ambitious goal of 45 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030," he said.

The Mercom report covers developers with 1 MW projects encompassing operational capacity, projects under construction and the ones with awarded power purchase agreement.

The report attributed Adani Green’s "outstanding performance and contribution to the renewable energy landscape" for getting the second rank.

The company has a total solar capacity of 18.1 GW encompassing operational, under-construction, and awarded projects, behind 41.3 GW of France-based TotalEnergies. Further, Adani Green Energy had the highest capacity under construction, with about 9.2 GW located completely in Asia Pacific, the report noted.

On Thursday, the chairman of the business conglomerate tweeted that Adani Group is setting up the world's largest green energy park in the Rann of Kutch desert in Gujarat, covering a vast land area of 726 square kilometres and generate 30 GW of power.

Among the notable developments, Adani Green Energy had announced that its operating renewables capacity surpassed 8 GW in March 2023. Its operating wind-solar hybrid project portfolio also crossed 2.1 GW.

During the month, the company also received an investment of Rs 550 crore from UK-based investment firm GQG Partners.

In December 2022, Adani Green Energy received a zero waste to landfill certification for 100% of its operating capacity by Intertek. The certification validates effective waste management and a land diversion rate of 99% across the company’s operating projects.

"We are committed to largescale renewables, developing an indigenous fully integrated manufacturing ecosystem and green hydrogen solutions," Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group, said in a statement last week.

Shares of Adani Green Energy ended 40.12% higher at Rs 1,556 apiece in the week ended Dec. 8.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company



