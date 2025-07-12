Adani Green Allots Balance 1.08 Crore Convertibles Warrants To Ardour

Adani Green Energy Ltd. announced the allotment of 1.08 crore equity shares to Ardour Investment Holding, following the partial conversion of convertible warrants previously issued on a preferential basis, the company said through a regulatory filing.

Ardour opted to exercise and convert 1.08 crore warrants into an equivalent number of fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each. The conversion was made against the receipt of the balance subscription amount of Rs 1,110.56 per warrant, totalling over Rs 1,199 crore.

Meanwhile, in its quarterly operational update, Adani Green reported a significant 45% year-on-year increase in its renewable energy generation capacity. As of June 2025, the company’s operational RE portfolio stood at 15,816 megawatts, up from 10,934 MW in the same period last year.

The current portfolio comprises 11,156 MW of solar capacity, 1,986 MW of wind power, and 2,674 MW from hybrid energy sources. This sharp expansion reinforces Adani Green's position as one of the largest renewable energy players in India.