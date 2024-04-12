Adani Global To Acquire 49% Stake In Adani Esyasoft Smart

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsAdani Global To Acquire 49% Stake In Adani Esyasoft Smart
Adani and Esyasoft Holding will hold 49% and 51% shareholding, respectively, in Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions.

12 Apr 2024, 09:24 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Official account of Adani Group)</p></div>
Adani Global Ltd., Mauritius will acquire 49% stake in Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions Ltd., Abu Dhabi from UAE-based Esyasoft Holding Ltd.

The Adani Enterprises Ltd. arm has executed a shareholders’ agreement to engage in the business of developing smart solutions such as smart metering software, load forecasting, revenue maximisation, and other efficiency-based software products and solutions for utilities both in India and globally, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Adani and Esyasoft Holding will hold 49% and 51% shareholding, respectively, in AESSL with equal participation in the board.

Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 1.03% lower at Rs 3,208.75 piece on Friday, as compared with a 1.06% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, an Adani Group Company.

