Adani Global Acquires 49% Stake In Adani Esyasoft Smart

Adani Global Ltd., Mauritius, has acquired a 49% stake in Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions Ltd., Abu Dhabi, from UAE-based Esyasoft Holding Ltd. for $24,500 or about Rs 20 lakh, it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The Adani Enterprises Ltd. arm had executed a shareholders’ agreement to develop smart solutions such as smart metering software, load forecasting, revenue maximisation, and other products and solutions for utilities in India and around the world.

Adani and Esyasoft Holding will hold 49% and 51% shareholding, respectively, in AESSL with equal participation on the board.

Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 1.17% lower at Rs 3,079.9 apiece on Friday, as compared with a 0.82% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.