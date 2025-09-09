Adani GEMS School Of Excellence Ranked Among India's Best Emerging Schools

Adani GEMS School of Excellence, Lucknow, has been recognised as the third Best Emerging School in India (Indian curriculum) and the No. 1 Best Emerging School in Lucknow, in its first year of operation, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The recognition was announced by Cfore, a multidisciplinary research organisation that conducted a nationwide survey to identify the top emerging private schools in India.

Respondents, including parents, teachers, principals, educationists and students, rated schools on a 10-point scale across 14 parameters, covering academics, pedagogy, infrastructure, innovation and student development.

The official award ceremony will take place on Sept. 10 in New Delhi, where leading educationists and institutions will be honoured. According to a press release, Adani GEMS School of Excellence has distinguished itself through innovative pedagogy, world-class infrastructure and a focus on holistic student empowerment.

“This recognition reinforces our belief that education must go beyond academics to create socially responsible, confident, and compassionate individuals. Being named the top emerging school in Lucknow and among the best in India is both an honour and a responsibility as we continue to set benchmarks in progressive education," Priti Adani, chairperson of Adani GEMS Education said.